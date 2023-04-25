PM Hasina leaves country for two-week tri-nation tour

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka this morning on a 15-day official tour to Japan, the USA and the UK, reports BSS

"A special chartered VVIP flight (BG1403) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members departed from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 7.56am," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told the news agency.

Several cabinet ministers, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see off her.

The flight is scheduled to arrive in the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 5:00 pm (local time) where she will be received by TAKEI Shunsuke, state minister for foreign affairs of Japan and Bangladesh ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed.