Dr. Muhammad Yunus to return home Thursday
Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus will return to Bangladesh from France on Thursday noon.
A reliable source confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
A decision has been made to form the next interim government of the country headed by Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
The decision was made from a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Student Against Discrimination at Bangabhaban Tuesday night.
‘No government’ in country even after 48 hrs
Amid the countrywide deadly violence centering the one-point movement of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), Sheikh Hasina resigned from the prime minister post and left the country for India on Monday.
On that day people stormed into Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister, national parliament building and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Attacks were carried out at many police stations across the country.
There is no cabinet in the country now as President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th parliament Tuesday.
Though the president is the head of the state, he is not the head of the government.
That is why it cannot be said that there is any government in effect in the country now until the formation of the interim government.
The interim government could not be formed though 48 hours have passed since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.
The decision was made from a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Student Against Discrimination at Bangabhaban Tuesday night. But the process of forming the full government has not been started.
As Sheikh Hasina left the country on Monday noon, Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman in a briefing around 4:00 pm that day informed the media about forming the interming government very soon after consultation with the president.
Later, in an address to the nation, he reiterated that the interming government will be formed very soon. Since then 48 hours have elapsed but the government has not been formed.
BGB enhances security to stop illegal border crossings
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has strengthened security along the border to stop any kind of illegal border crossings.
The force has also sought help from the people in the form of providing information in this regard.
BGB made the request through a notification of its public relations department.
BGB requested people to call at 01769600682 and 01769620954 to provide information.
Students on traffic duty in city
The students were seen carrying out traffic duties alongside the Ansar members at the intersections in Dhaka city Wednesday.
They were also seen in cleaning works in different parts of the capital.
The movement of all types of traffic in the city has increased since Tuesday.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin resigns
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin resigned from his post on Wednesday.
AM Amin Uddin was appointed as the highest law officer of the state on 8 October 2020. He was the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association at that time.
He replaced attorney general Mahbubey Alam.
Khaleda Zia gets back her passport
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia gets back her passport. All of her passport renewal process was completed on Tuesday. Later, her machine readable passport (MRP) was handed over to her representative.
Earlier in the day, the BNP chairperson was released after a meeting of President Muhammed Shahabuddin with the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination, leaders of different political parties and representatives of the civil society, said a press release of Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president.