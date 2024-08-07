Dr. Muhammad Yunus to return home Thursday

Amid the countrywide deadly violence centering the one-point movement of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), Sheikh Hasina resigned from the prime minister post and left the country for India on Monday.

On that day people stormed into Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister, national parliament building and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Attacks were carried out at many police stations across the country.

There is no cabinet in the country now as President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th parliament Tuesday.

Though the president is the head of the state, he is not the head of the government.

That is why it cannot be said that there is any government in effect in the country now until the formation of the interim government.

The interim government could not be formed though 48 hours have passed since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

A decision has been made to form the next interim government of the country headed by Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

The decision was made from a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Student Against Discrimination at Bangabhaban Tuesday night. But the process of forming the full government has not been started.

As Sheikh Hasina left the country on Monday noon, Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman in a briefing around 4:00 pm that day informed the media about forming the interming government very soon after consultation with the president.

Later, in an address to the nation, he reiterated that the interming government will be formed very soon. Since then 48 hours have elapsed but the government has not been formed.