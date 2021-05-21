SATV, Channel 9 shut down due to unpaid dues

Two television channels in the country have been shut down due to non-payment of satellite transponder fees. The Bangabandhu Satellite Company Ltd (BSCL) shut down SATV at around 10:15pm Thursday night. Channel 9's transmission was also shut down around the same time.

BSCL chairman Shahjahan Mahmud confirmed this to Prothom Alo at 3:00pm Friday. He said, SATV and Channel 9 had unpaid bills for their transmissions through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 and these channels have been shut down.

According to the BSCL authorities, letters had been issued to the two TV channels regarding payment over the dues. It was said that the outstanding bills must be paid within 11 May or else transmission would be stopped. Letters had been sent to all TV channels with outstanding bills.