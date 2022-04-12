Sanctions on RAB: Bangladesh to appoint lawyers in the US

Bangladesh will appoint certified lawyers in the United States to pursue the withdrawal of sanctions imposed on the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

“We’re in the process of appointing legal assistance in the US,” Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said this week, noting that it is a legal process, not an administrative one.

As Bangladeshi lawyers cannot take up the job, it will have to be performed by the certified lawyers in the US, he said, adding that some initial legal steps have been taken already.

The foreign secretary said the process is different in dealing with the sanctions on individuals and RAB as an institution.