Court orders Shirin Sharmin to be sent to jail, details in DB remand plea

A court has ordered former speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to be sent to jail, rejecting a police request to place her on remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) had sought a two-day remand in a case filed with Lalbagh police station over violence, vandalism and attempted murder during the mass uprising.

The defence sought bail, requesting the court to reject the remand plea. The court, however, rejected both the remand and the bail petitions.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court after 1:00 pm today, Tuesday, from the DB office. The hearing was held in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana.