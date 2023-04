The country has received 958.7 million US dollars in the first two weeks of April, according to Bangladesh Bank.

A total of 134.2 million dollars in remittance has come through six state-owned banks. The banks are Sonali, Agrani, Janata, Rupali and BDBL.

A total of 26.8 million dollars has come through specialised Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Some 794.3 million dollars has been received through privates banks and 3.3 million dollars through foreign banks.