Second consignment of COVID vaccines to arrive 22 Feb: Papon

Some two to three million (20-30 lakhs) more shots of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Bangladesh on 22 February, said Nazmul Hassan Papon, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, reports UNB.
Papon came up with the disclosure on Monday while talking to reporters after receiving a shot against coronavirus at Kurmitola General Hospital.
The second consignment of vaccine will land in the country under the agreement signed among the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bangladesh government and Beximco Pharmaceuticals to procure 30 million (three crore) doses of Covishield.
"No initiative has been taken yet to bring corona vaccine under private management as everyone is getting vaccine free of cost. So, there is no need to bring vaccine under private management now," he said. He also urged people to get vaccinated.
On 25 January, Bangladesh received the first consignment of 5 million (50 lakh) doses of Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).
On 21 January, Dhaka received 2 million (20 lakh) doses of COVID vaccine as the Indian government sent the jabs as a gift to Bangladesh.
In November last year, the government of Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, and Serum Institute of India (SII) entered into a tripartite agreement to buy 30 million doses of Covishield.