Second consignment of COVID vaccines to arrive 22 Feb: Papon

Some two to three million (20-30 lakhs) more shots of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Bangladesh on 22 February, said Nazmul Hassan Papon, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, reports UNB.

Papon came up with the disclosure on Monday while talking to reporters after receiving a shot against coronavirus at Kurmitola General Hospital.

The second consignment of vaccine will land in the country under the agreement signed among the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bangladesh government and Beximco Pharmaceuticals to procure 30 million (three crore) doses of Covishield.

"No initiative has been taken yet to bring corona vaccine under private management as everyone is getting vaccine free of cost. So, there is no need to bring vaccine under private management now," he said. He also urged people to get vaccinated.