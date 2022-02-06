Second death Anniversary of columnist Badrul Ahsan

Today, 6 February, marks the second death anniversary of Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, a weekly columnist for The Daily Star for many years, and the publisher and editor of now defunct weekly magazine, First News.

Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, the author of “Cross Talk” in The Daily Star, started writing columns in 2000. He also wrote several books including, ‘Grameen Bank and Muhammad Yunus’, ‘In Search of a Nation’, and ‘Tales from the Heart’ published by Mowla Brothers.

He also served for a long time in Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and was stationed in Dhaka and Dubai. A passionate writer, he left his banking career to publish the country’s first and only newsmagazine, ‘First News’ in 2010.