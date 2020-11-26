'Second wave' in Dhaka mask market too

There is a wholesale mask market under the second Buriganga bridge in Babubazar. Most of the masks supplied to Dhaka and other districts of the country, come from Babubazar. The increased prices in the wholesale market have pushed prices up in the retail stores too. Salesperson of Janata Pharmacy at Dhaka's Khilgaon intersection, Md Masud, said on Wednesday packets of 50 masks were sold for Tk 150 from the store. It was Tk 20 cheaper just a week ago.

Businessmen said that this is a second wave in the sales and the demand for masks. Over the last few months the demand for masks had slumped and so had prices. But the market has picked up again with the resurgence of coronavirus transmission and deaths. The government too has taken up a drive to ensure people wear masks.

At the cabinet meeting on 16 November, directives were issued for mobile courts to ensure people follow the rules of hygiene, including wearing masks. The drive is being carried out in the capital city and other districts of the country.