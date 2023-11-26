Bangladesh emerged as role model for women's empowerment: Miti Sanjana

Barrister Miti Sanjana in her speech at the NAM conference said that Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for women's progress and empowerment under the dynamic leadership of HPM Sheikh Hasina.

She also said that the prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been an influential figure in shaping the lives of Bangladeshi women, says a press release.

The Non-Aligned Movement Conference on advancing the rights and empowerment of women has been held in Baku.

Barrister Miti Sanjana, a women’s right advocate from Bangladesh attended the conference. The conference was held on 20, and 21 November 2023 drawing heads of state and government of different countries at Azerbaijan capital of Baku.

Sanjana also received a souvenir from Makhamova Zulaykho, the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan. She has also been interviewed by a few state owned TV channels of Azerbaijan.