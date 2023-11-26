Bangladesh emerged as role model for women's empowerment: Miti Sanjana

Barrister Miti Sanjana in her speech at the NAM conference said that Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for women's progress and empowerment under the dynamic leadership of HPM Sheikh Hasina.
She also said that the prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been an influential figure in shaping the lives of Bangladeshi women, says a press release.
The Non-Aligned Movement Conference on advancing the rights and empowerment of women has been held in Baku.
Barrister Miti Sanjana, a women’s right advocate from Bangladesh attended the conference. The conference was held on 20, and 21 November 2023 drawing heads of state and government of different countries at Azerbaijan capital of Baku.
Sanjana also received a souvenir from Makhamova Zulaykho, the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan. She has also been interviewed by a few state owned TV channels of Azerbaijan.
For the past years, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev held the chairperson’s position.
The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan, the current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as Uganda and Uzbekistan, the next chairs of the organization.
The event is held on the basis of the initiatives announced by president Ilham Aliyev at the Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau held this July.
The conference featured discussions on topics such as the development of women's rights and empowerment of women within the NAM, as well as women's important role in sustainable development, economic growth, peace and security issues and other areas.
The conference is attended by nearly 60 delegations, including the representatives of the NAM member states and the states with observer status under the organisation, international organisations, as well as the high-ranking officials invited as special guests.
In her opening speech, chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova read out Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants.
The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is the world’s largest international organization after the United Nations, currently comprising 120 members spanning all four corners of the globe.
The forum is the second biggest organisation after the UN. Today, approximately 55 per cent of the world’s population lives in the NAM member-states. These countries possess more than 75 per cent of the world’s oil reserves and more than 50 per cent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest human and natural resources.
NAM was founded during the collapse of the colonial system and the independence struggles of the peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions of the world and at the height of the Cold War.
Its actions were a key factor in the decolonisation process, which later led to the attainment of freedom and independence by many countries and people and to the founding of tens of new sovereign states.
Throughout its history, the NAM has played a fundamental role in the preservation of world peace and security. The chairmanship of NAM will be built on three main priorities, among others increasing the effectiveness of the Movement to further enhance the reputation of the organisation on the global stage. Other priorities are the promotion of the Bandung principles and the strengthening of the unity within the Movement.