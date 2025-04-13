Nation set to celebrate Pahela Baishakh Monday

The nation is set to celebrate the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year-1432, Monday in an inclusive manner involving people from all ethnic groups.

A huge number of people are expected to join the "Nabo Barsho" festivities across the country, particularly in the capital city.

Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the country's people bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional dresses, especially the Bangalee young women wear white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers and "tips" while men wear white pyjamas and panjabi or kurta while the ethnic people wear their respective traditional dresses.

On the occasion of the Chaitra Sangkranti and Pahela Baishakh, the government has taken two-day elaborate programmes for the first time this year to celebrate the "Nobo Barsho" in an inclusive manner involving the people from different ethnic groups.

"For the first time, the government has taken an initiative to organise an inclusive festival at the national level to celebrate the Bangla New Year 1432 and the new years of other ethnic groups, including Chakma, Marma, Tripura and Garo," according to a handout issued by the cultural affairs ministry.

Concerned ministries, divisions, educational institutions, district and upazila administrations, metropolitan cities and municipalities as well as different cultural organizations will implement the programmes.

On the occasions, Chief Adviser Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today issued a message greeting the countrymen.

According to the programmes taken by the government, special features will be published in newspapers highlighting the significance of the Pahela Baishakh this year instead of publishing special supplements.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other print and electronic media will make illustrated reports putting emphasis on the occasion. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take the necessary measures in this regard.