Share climate migrants' burden, Momen urges global community

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has called upon the global community to share the burden of climate migrants' rehabilitation, reports BSS.

"Climate-induced displacement could lead to a global security risk in today's interconnected world," he warned.

Bangladesh foreign minister was speaking at a roundtable on "Environment of Peace: Securing a just and peaceful transition in a new era of risk", organized by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the sidelines of the Stokholm+50 international meeting in Sweden on Friday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.