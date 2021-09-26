Sheikh Hasina's birthday: 8m people to be vaccinated Tuesday

The health minister said the special vaccination campaign will start at 9:00am on Tuesday excluding pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The campaign will prioritise those who haven’t received message yet for vaccination even after registering on Surokkha app, he added.

However, in this phase, most of the vaccines to be administered will be of Sinopharm, produced by China.

And only the first dose will be given in this phase in over 6,000 centers simultaneously, set up at union, city corporation and municipal levels.