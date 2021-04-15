Shitalakshya sees 50 accidents a year as river narrows

Faruk Hossain from Narayanganj is the quartermaster of a cargo vessel, locally known as a bulkhead. He was taking his vessel down the Shitalakshya towards the Meghna river on 19 March afternoon. Suddenly he had to swerve to avoid another large cargo vessel that cut into his path. His vessel, MV Panch Bhai-3, rammed to a steel pillar of the third Shitalakshya bridge under construction in Koilaghat area. The pillar bent under the impact.

Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo that following the incident, people involved in the bridge construction, detained them along with the vessel and demanded Tk 500,000 compensation. Later, leaders of the Bulkhead Workers’ Union released them after paying Tk 150,000.

According to the crew of various river vessels, this particular stretch of the river Shitalakshya in Narayanganj has long been one of the busiest commercial river routes in the country. But it is turning into a narrow canal day by day because of encroachment and pollution. Navigating vessels, especially passenger launches, has become risky in Shitalakshya due to the increased movement of passenger and cargo vessels on this river route as well as the increased number of vessels anchoring there.