US expresses deep concern over use of Digital Security Act

The state department of United States has expressed deep concern about Bangladesh government’s use of the Digital Security Act and said freedom of expression is an essential element of democracy and is especially important in an election year.
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of state department of United States said this during the department’s press briefing on Thursday.
He said this while replying to a question about the picking up of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams and subsequent incident of filing cases against him and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and recent attack on brother of a journalist working for Al Jazeera.
“We remain deeply concerned about the government’s use of the Digital Security Act. And freedom of expression, including for members of the press, is an essential element of democracy and is especially important in an election year. No members of the press should be threatened, harassed, physically attacked, or arrested for simply doing their job,” replied Vedant Patel.
This journalist asked another question about a recent letter of forty global leaders published in Washington Post about the well-being of Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.
“We’re aware of the recent letter in The Post expressing concern over Professor Yunus’s situation, and we share the signatories’ views that Professor Yunus has made significant contributions to the alleviation of poverty around the world, as is reflected in his Nobel Peace Prize and numerous other international honors. But I don’t have any other specifics to offer right now,” he replied.