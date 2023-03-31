US expresses deep concern over use of Digital Security Act

The state department of United States has expressed deep concern about Bangladesh government’s use of the Digital Security Act and said freedom of expression is an essential element of democracy and is especially important in an election year.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of state department of United States said this during the department’s press briefing on Thursday.

He said this while replying to a question about the picking up of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams and subsequent incident of filing cases against him and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and recent attack on brother of a journalist working for Al Jazeera.