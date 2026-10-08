DP World deal raises question of whether BNP came to power by signing an undertaking: Odhikar Committee

Opposing the agreement with UAE-based company DP World to operate Chittagong port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), the Gonotantrik Odhikar Committee (Democratic Rights Committee) said there had been no discussion in parliament on the US trade agreement.

The committee said that, ignoring concerns over threats to the country’s sovereignty, the signing of the agreement with DP World has raised questions in people’s minds about whether the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had come to power by signing an undertaking to an imperialist country.

The Gonotantrik Odhikar Committee made the statement in a press release sent to the media on Thursday afternoon. A 15-year concession agreement for Chittagong port was signed with DP World at the Invest Bangladesh office (formerly BIDA) in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon.