Names of 6 medical colleges changed, Bangabandhu, Hasina’s names removed

The names of six public medical colleges of the country have been changed. The information was stated in a notice from the medical education and family welfare division (medical education- 1 wing) of the ministry of ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

According to the notice: the new name of the ‘Colonel Maleque Medical College, Manikganj’ is ‘Manikganj Medical College’. And, the current name of the ‘Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College, Noakhali’ is ‘Noakhali Medical College’.