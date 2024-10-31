Names of 6 medical colleges changed, Bangabandhu, Hasina’s names removed
The names of six public medical colleges of the country have been changed. The information was stated in a notice from the medical education and family welfare division (medical education- 1 wing) of the ministry of ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.
According to the notice: the new name of the ‘Colonel Maleque Medical College, Manikganj’ is ‘Manikganj Medical College’. And, the current name of the ‘Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College, Noakhali’ is ‘Noakhali Medical College’.
The name of ‘Sheikh Hasina Medical College, Jamalpur’ has been changed to ‘Jamalpur Medical College’ and the name of ‘Sheikh Hasina Medical College, Tangail’ has been changed to ‘Tangail Medical College’.
Meanwhile, the new name for ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College, Faridpur’ is ‘Faridpur Medical College’ and the new name for ‘M Abdur Rahim Medical College, Dinajpur’ is ‘Dinajpur Medical College’.
The notice signed by Md Sarwar Bari, secretary of the medical education and family welfare division stated that the notice issued by the order of the President will come into effect immediately.