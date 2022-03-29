'Social protection, education of women and children in tea gardens should be emphasised'

Speakers at a roundtable said a large number of tea garden workers are left out of social protection programmes despite various government initiatives. Children in the tea-garden community remain vulnerable across many indicators and only 12 per cent of pregnant workers receive benefits from the government social protection programme for pregnant and lactating mothers.

The discussants urged the government to increase the social protection programmes to uplift the living standards of the tea-garden workers.

The roundtable programme titled ‘Strengthening social protection for the tea garden workers in Sylhet division’ was organized jointly by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Prothom Alo at the daily’s office in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday .

Presenting the keynote paper jointly, UNICEF’s chief of social policy Mekonnen Woldegorgis and RAPID’s chairman MA Razzaque said average span of schooling in the tea garden areas is 2.9 years, compared to the national average of 6.2 years. School students of tea-garden area do not access any benefit under Primary Education Stipend Programme while a total of 5.4 per cent of school going children did not get back to school after Covid-19.

The study found that 61.4 per cent of tea garden workers and families are poor, which is almost three times the national poverty rate while the rate of extreme poverty in tea-garden area is estimated at 42.7 per cent.

They said the daily wage for ‘Category A’ gardens is Tk 120 but the wage and non-wage benefit is equivalent to Tk 400 per day according to Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA).