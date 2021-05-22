Some bureaucrats using Rozina issue to put govt in confrontation with media: Iqbal Sobhan

Expressing anger against the harassment and arrest of journalist Rozina Islam, the prime minister's former media advisor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury has said that certain bureaucrats are using the issue to place the government in confrontation with the media.

He hoped that everyone would move away from this confrontational stance and that Rozina Islam would be freed on court order tomorrow, Sunday.

Leaders of five journalist organisations held a meeting at the Jatiya Press Club today, Saturday, to discuss the demands for Rozina Islam's release and withdrawal of the case against here. The meeting, which lasted for almost three hours, was organised by a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ). The organisations at the meeting were Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity and Broadcast Journalist Centre.

At the end of the meeting, DUJ president Kuddus Afrad and general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan announced the decisions that had been taken. The TV Camera Journalist Association, present at the meeting, also declared their solidarity with the demands.

It was decided that the journalist leaders would meet with three ministers on Sunday regarding the unconditional release of Prothom Alo's senior journalist Rozina Islam and withdrawal of the case against her. The three ministers are road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, law minister Anisul Haque and information minister Hasan Mahmud.