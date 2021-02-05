South Asia in the post-COVID era of geostrategic competition

The post-COVID world is likely to bring forward a plethora of new challenges and complexities for South Asia. The major transformations in the global geostrategic and geo-economic matrix raises questions concerning what options the region faces in the unfolding circumstances.

Speakers mulled over these issues, raising questions and seeking answers in a webinar on 'South Asia in the Era of Geostrategic Competition.' The discussion, held on 4 February, was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) and the Elcano Royal Institute of Spain. Participants from various countries and professions joined in the interactive dialogue through the Zoom platform, raising various issues and bringing different perspectives to the table.

In his welcome remarks, president of BIPSS, Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), said that South Asia had become extremely relevant in international politics. It was the home of half of humanity, a region of emerging powers, nuclear member states, and was a close neighbour of the rising power China.

He said that the webinar jointly organised by BIPSS and the Elcano Royal Institute was also a reflection of the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Spain which were going from strength to strength.