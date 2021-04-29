South Asia’s foreign ministers meet shows concern over ‘vaccine nationalism’

The China lead foreign ministers meeting of five South Asian nations including Bangladesh over Covid-19 cooperation has showed concern over “vaccine nationalism” saying it would hinder the global efforts in curbing surge of the highly infectious coronavirus.

“The foreign ministers expressed that ‘vaccine nationalism’ will hinder the global efforts to defeat Covid-19 and underscored the need to avoid the ‘immunity gap’,” said a joint statement issued on Wednesday, a day after a virtual meeting.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed that vaccines, as a key weapon to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, should be distributed in accordance with the principle of equity and justice, said the statement.

They also exchanged views on international and regional cooperation on the pandemic response and post-Covid economic recovery.