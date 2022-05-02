Sovereign debt set to edge upwards in coming years

The government’s debt in 2019-20 fiscal was Tk 10,062 billion where the domestic debt was Tk 6313.7 billion and external was Tk 3748.30 billion.

The document said that the government debt has been projected to edge up in the medium term in line with the pace of economic recovery.

Outstanding debt is projected to increase by 1.3 percentage point of GDP to Tk. 13.9 trillion (Domestic vs. external ratio 1.6:1) at the end of fiscal 2021-22 from the revised target of fiscal 2020-21, as additional budget will be required for the health sector, including the cost of carrying out the vaccination programme and implementing the declared stimulus packages.

Government debt has been projected to rise in the subsequent years as the economic recovery path might be slow due to the advent of new variants of the Covid-19.