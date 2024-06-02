Bangladesh to work with countries that help its advancement: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh would rather work with those countries which will help in Dhaka's journey towards development and prosperity not taking into consideration who engages in war with whom.

"I first consider the development of my country. I will move ahead with those who will help us in our country's development," she said, adding that in that case, Bangladesh will not see which country is engaging in war with whom.

The prime minister was distributing awards among the first, second and third winners in several categories in the national level competition of making a one-minute video documentary titled "Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu" (Bangabandhu in my eyes) at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Sunday.