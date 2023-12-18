Army to be deployed 29 December

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to deploy the army for 13 days before and after the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections. The members of the armed forces will be deployed in all 300 constituencies in the country from 29 December to 10 January.

The army will be deployed to help the civil administration under the ‘in aid to civil power’.

The EC informed this the principal staff officer of the Bangladesh Armed Services Board in a letter on Tuesday. The letter requested necessary initiatives according to the decision of the EC.