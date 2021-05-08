Sputnik V: Ministry raises objection to conditions of supply deal

Objection to the sections of the draft agreement

According to sub section 2.4 of supply agreement, 'component-1' and 'component-2' meaning two doses of vaccines will be sent separately. But it is not clarified whether their specification is separate or not.

Besides, the agreement says the seller will not be liable if the supply is delayed due to the low production and crisis of raw materials. Rather the deadline will be extended until the production is raised adequately.

Sub-section 2.7 mentions it is mandatory to purchase the entire amount of vaccines committed at the primary stage. In this case the vaccines must be accepted even if the supply is delayed.

Sub-section 2.8 mentions advance payment has to be made for 50 per cent of total purchasing price ahead of the first consignment. But there is no recompense if the suppliers fail to supply in time.

According to section 5, all information of side effects for using vaccines has to be shared with the sellers. However, the buyers have to bear all liabilities of side effects. In this regard, questions have been raised why the information has to be shared with the suppliers if they do not shoulder the liabilities.

In section 6, the 'liability' of suppliers will be maximum 1 dollar or not more than 10 per cent of purchasing price if the vaccine is not effective or less effective. The health ministry questions, "How has this been specified?" Is it not logical to specify the maximum liability whereas millions of dollars have to be paid?

In section 9, no action can be taken against the suppliers if they violate the agreement.

In sub-section 10.3, in some circumstances the suppliers have been given the right to close the agreement. But the buyer has no such scope.

About the objection of the health ministry, chairman of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)'s pharmacology department, Sayedur Rahman, said highest priority has to be given to national interests in such an agreement.