Indian govt responsible for any political move by Hasina: Nahid

The adviser said this at a programme on the occasion of unveiling the cover of a book title- 'Sangbadpatra-e July Ovyutthan' (July Uprising on Newspaper) at poet Shamsur Rahman auditorium of Bangla Academy here on Wednesday.

Nahid said, “We, the student-people, will be on the streets to respond to any possible anarchy in the months of February and March. We will continue our resistance. We are always ready as attempts are going on to make people worry and create division in our unity.”

Nahid asked the editors of the newspapers who played a controversial role during the July movement to clarify their role, saying newspapers played both positive and negative roles during the July uprising.