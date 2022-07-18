CEC’s statement on election-time violence suicidal: TIB

He reportedly said, "The Election Commission (EC) will fail to hold a free and fair election if they don't get cooperation from all the political parties. We'll try our best, but if anyone points a sword towards you, you'll have to point a rifle or sword towards him instead of running away."

Expressing wonder and frustration, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, "The EC is a responsible, constitutional institution and as head of this organisation, the CEC is responsible for holding a free, fair and participatory election. But the 'Rifle or sword for sword'-type of statement by him will only encourage further violence and muscle power. TIB hopes that the CEC will provide an explanation for such a comment and withdraw it in no time."