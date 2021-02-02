Street food, unhygienic and teeming with germs

The Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) has revealed alarming results after testing 149 samples of the street food in Dhaka. BARC examined samples of jhalmuri (spicy puffed rice), panipuri (stuffed snacks), bhelpuri (another stuffed savoury snack), chatpati (a spicy chickpeas concoction), noodles, fruit juice and various types of mashed fruits mixed with of spices. It was seen that all the foods, except for the lime and tamarind juice, contained a high level of total coliform and e-coli bacteria which are dangerous for health. These bacteria are mainly found in animal excreta.

This low quality of street food is a barrier in ensuring safe foods for all. And today is National Food Safety Day. This year the theme of the day is 'Sustainable Development-Prosperous Country: Safe Food Bangladesh'.

The BARC study found a total of over 1,100 coliform and E-coli in each gram of the samples. However, it is dangerous to have more than 30 of these bacteria in each gram of food. If it enters the human body with the food, it will create serious health risks. It is even more dangerous to have coliform bacteria in the water. This bacterium is responsible for various diseases ranging from diarrhoea to cholera. These diseases are one of the reasons for the malnutrition and illness of a large number of people in the country.