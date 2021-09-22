Strike of truck-covered van called off

Speaking to newspersons at the secretariat, Bangladesh Truck Driver Workers Federation president Talukdar Md Monir said they have withdrawn the strike.

"We have taken this decision as the government has assured us of meeting our demands," he added.

The strike was enforced from Tuesday pressing a 15-point demand. The 72-hour strike was supposed to continue till 6:00am on Friday.

Earlier, Inter-district Goods Transport Organisation declared the strike at an event at the Truck and Covered Van Owners' Association's office at Kadamtali of Chattogram city on 18 September.