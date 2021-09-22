Strike of truck-covered van called off

Speaking to newspersons at the secretariat, Bangladesh Truck Driver Workers Federation president Talukdar Md Monir said they have withdrawn the strike.
"We have taken this decision as the government has assured us of meeting our demands," he added.
The strike was enforced from Tuesday pressing a 15-point demand. The 72-hour strike was supposed to continue till 6:00am on Friday.
Earlier, Inter-district Goods Transport Organisation declared the strike at an event at the Truck and Covered Van Owners' Association's office at Kadamtali of Chattogram city on 18 September.
In the first day of strike, loading and unloading of goods at the prime sea port of the country came to a standstill due to strike.
Following the stalemate, truck-covered van-prime mover owners and workers sat a meeting with the home minister at 12:pm today.
One of the demands is to stop charging advance income tax from truck and covered van. The income tax taken till now has to be returned.
Steps have to be taken to provide licenses of the drivers of closed trucks and covered vans.