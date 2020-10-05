Supplying fake N-95 masks: ACC imposes travel ban on 7 accused

The accused are deputy director of CMSD Zakir Hossain, assistant director (storage and distribution) Shahjahan Sarkar, chief coordinator and desk officer Ziaul Haque, desk officer (now medical officer, Jamalpur) Sabbir Ahmed, store officer (PRL) Kabir Ahmed and senior store keeper Yusuf Fakir and JMI Hospital Requisite MFG Ltd’s Abdur Razzak.

Meanwhile, a team led by ACC director Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli arrested Abdur Razzak from the capital's Segunbagicha. He is currently being interrogated.

On 29 September, the ACC filed a case against six officials of the CMSD and Abdur Razzak at the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka-1.