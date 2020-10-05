Supplying fake N-95 masks: ACC imposes travel ban on 7 accused

Prothom Alo English Desk
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquarters
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquartersPhoto: UNB

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has imposed a travel ban on seven individuals, including six officials of the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD), accused in a case of supplying fake N-95 masks, reports UNB.

ACC secretary Dilwar Bakht informed the media about the move Monday.

The accused are deputy director of CMSD Zakir Hossain, assistant director (storage and distribution) Shahjahan Sarkar, chief coordinator and desk officer Ziaul Haque, desk officer (now medical officer, Jamalpur) Sabbir Ahmed, store officer (PRL) Kabir Ahmed and senior store keeper Yusuf Fakir and JMI Hospital Requisite MFG Ltd’s Abdur Razzak.

Meanwhile, a team led by ACC director Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli arrested Abdur Razzak from the capital's Segunbagicha. He is currently being interrogated.

On 29 September, the ACC filed a case against six officials of the CMSD and Abdur Razzak at the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka-1.

