SUST VC's resignation: Students call off month-long protest for now

He said their meeting with education minister Dipu Moni and deputy education minister Mohibul Alam Chowdhury in Sylhet circuit house on Friday was fruitful. They have assured us of fulfilling our demands, including withdrawal of the lawsuits. Apart from this, they will place the demand of VC’s resignation to the president M Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university.
The written statement said students have called off their protest for the time being keeping full confidence on the assurance of the education minister and the deputy education minister.
Students said they want to start the class and examination in amiable atmosphere of the university from Sunday.
Earlier, VC Farid Uddin expressed regret over the police action on protesting students on 16 January.
“I express my sincere sympathy to all of those, including students, teachers and staff injured in the unwanted incident on that day,” he said in a press statement.
The statement reads: “I express my sincere regret over the incident and I also express my gratitude to the teachers, students and staff who are trying to overcome the stalemate.”
The protests began in the middle of January. And over two dozen SUST students who went on fast unto death ended their strike on 26 January. They broke the fast after former SUST professor Zafar Iqbal offered them water to drink.
The students embarked on the hunger strike on the university campus on 19 January, demanding the resignation of the VC over the police crackdown on their fellows.
The strike was launched after police swooped on the protesting students, charging batons and firing sound grenades and shotgun bullets. On the other hand, the police had filed a case against 300 unnamed protesting students.
The alleged attack was carried out to free the VC from confinement in the university’s IICT building, and it had left 40 people hurt, including teachers, students and cops.
Zafrin Ahmed, a provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, was at the centre of the initial unrest as she allegedly misbehaved with some students on January 13 when they met her with some complaints.
She later resigned from her post, citing health issues.