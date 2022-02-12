SUST VC's resignation: Students call off month-long protest for now

Agitated students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have called off their month-long demonstration for the time being on the campus demanding the resignation of vice chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

They came up with this announcement on Saturday at around 7:00pm in a press conference at university’s Golchattor as the education minister Dipu Moni assured them pf meeting their demands, including the VC’s resignation.

In the press conference, student Muhaiminul Basar read the written statement on behalf of the demonstrating students.