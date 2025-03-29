Main Eid jamaat at national Eidgah at 8:30am 

The main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the national Eidgah at 8:30 am, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) administrator Shahjahan Mia announced on Saturday.

While speaking to the media on the Eidgah premises, he noted that there is no forecast of unfavorable weather for Eid day. However, if the weather turns inclement, the jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00 am instead of the Eidgah ground.