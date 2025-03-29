Main Eid jamaat at national Eidgah at 8:30am
The main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the national Eidgah at 8:30 am, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) administrator Shahjahan Mia announced on Saturday.
While speaking to the media on the Eidgah premises, he noted that there is no forecast of unfavorable weather for Eid day. However, if the weather turns inclement, the jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00 am instead of the Eidgah ground.
The DSCC administrator also said all necessary preparations have been taken to ensure a smooth experience for worshippers. All probable adversities were considered while the Eid jamaat was planned.
“Like the previous year, the Eid jamaat has been arranged under a modern and well-organised management,” he noted.
According to him, around 35,000 worshippers will be able to join the Eid jamaat at the national Eidgah. Members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other law enforcement agencies, will be deployed to ensure security.
For worshippers, there will be facilities for ablution, toilet, and drinking water.
The DSCC administrator said there is no need to carry prayer mats as the authorities arranged comfortable carpets on the Eidgah ground. Besdies, separate arrangements have been made for women, while two medical teams will be on standby to provide necessary assistance.