Bangladesh

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Namita Ghosh dies

Prothom Alo English Desk

Veteran singer Namita Ghosh, a vocalist of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, died in Dhaka on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

She was 63.

Namita breathed her last at a hospital in the capital.

She left behind three brothers, two sisters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.

She would be given a guard of honour around 1:00pm at a temple in the city’s Shakhari Bazar, said a press of Bangladesh Awami League.

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Namita Ghosh.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Prothom Alo launces digital archive ‘Chirantan 1971’

Prothom Alo launces digital archive ‘Chirantan 1971’

Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri train inaugurated

Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri train inaugurated

Ground-level cooperation needed to check all border incidents: Modi

PM Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting at PM office, Dhaka.

Narendra Modi leaves Dhaka after 2-day visit

Narendra Modi leaves Dhaka after 2-day visit