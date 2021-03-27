Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Namita Ghosh dies

Veteran singer Namita Ghosh, a vocalist of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, died in Dhaka on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

She was 63.

Namita breathed her last at a hospital in the capital.

She left behind three brothers, two sisters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.

She would be given a guard of honour around 1:00pm at a temple in the city’s Shakhari Bazar, said a press of Bangladesh Awami League.

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Namita Ghosh.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.