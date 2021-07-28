Sylhet division reports record 17 Covid-19 deaths and cases in 24 hrs

When the country is seeing a deadlier wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Sylhet division has logged record 17 deaths and 736 new cases in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

These are the highest single day records in both the number of deaths and new cases in the division. Of the total deaths, 14 died in Sylhet district, one in Sunamganj and two in Moulvibazar districts, health officials said.