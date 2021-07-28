Sylhet division reports record 17 Covid-19 deaths and cases in 24 hrs

So far, the death toll from the virus in the division reached 655. On Monday, the Sylhet division recorded 14 deaths.
Besides, 736 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 after testing 1870 samples during the period and the positivity rate stood at 39.36 per cent.
Of the total infected people, 341 tested positive in Sylhet district, 116 in Sunamganj, 225 in Moulvibazar and 54 in Habiganj district. A total of 37,654 people have been found infected with the virus to date in the division.
Himangshu Lal Roy, director (health) of Sylhet division, said some 354 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recovery to 29,574. Currently, 386 people are undergoing treatment with Covid symptoms at the Corona hospital.