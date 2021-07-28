Bangladesh

Sylhet division reports record 17 Covid-19 deaths and cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylhet
When the country is seeing a deadlier wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Sylhet division has logged record 17 deaths and 736 new cases in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

These are the highest single day records in both the number of deaths and new cases in the division. Of the total deaths, 14 died in Sylhet district, one in Sunamganj and two in Moulvibazar districts, health officials said.

So far, the death toll from the virus in the division reached 655. On Monday, the Sylhet division recorded 14 deaths.

Besides, 736 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 after testing 1870 samples during the period and the positivity rate stood at 39.36 per cent.

Of the total infected people, 341 tested positive in Sylhet district, 116 in Sunamganj, 225 in Moulvibazar and 54 in Habiganj district. A total of 37,654 people have been found infected with the virus to date in the division.

Himangshu Lal Roy, director (health) of Sylhet division, said some 354 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recovery to 29,574. Currently, 386 people are undergoing treatment with Covid symptoms at the Corona hospital.

