Syndicates take advantage of data scarcity to increase prices: SANEM

The executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Selim Raihan on Saturday urged the government agencies to monitor the essentials market throughout the year, coordinating among the concerned departments and resolving data scarcity to control the market, reports UNB.

"There are no data matches among the government agencies including Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) that's why it's tough to estimate supply of essentials here. The data scarcity creates the problems in the country. And syndicates take advantage of that raising the prices," he said in a webinar titled 'COVID-19 and Bangladesh: Path to economic recovery.'