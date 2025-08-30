Sreeradha Datta in Dhaka: ‘Bangladesh and India need genuine candid dialogue’

India and Bangladesh must begin genuine and candid dialogue if their bilateral ties are to experience a revival, said Professor Sreeradha Datta of the Jindal School of International Affairs, O.P. Jindal Global University.

She argued that relations between Dhaka and New Delhi are now in “sleep mode” not because of Bangladesh, but because India has yet to fully understand how its national interests will be safeguarded in the post-Sheikh Hasina period.

In her view, in the past 50 years the two neighbours have never truly engaged in an open conversation.

Sreeradha Datta made the remarks yesterday, Friday, in a keynote address at the Bengal Delta Conference 2025, held at a hotel in Dhaka.