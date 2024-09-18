Jailbreak: Security concerns loom as over 900 prisoners at large

The prison sources said inmates have escaped from five prisons before and after the fall of the Awami League government. There were reports of prisoners revolting in four of these.

The Narsingdi district jail is one of these. On 19 July, a few hundred people from outside barged inside the prison and opened the locks of the prison cells and set fire inside the prison compound. Taking the chance, some 826 prisoners fled, including nine militants. Of them, nearly 619 people surrendered.

Besides, three of the militants who escaped have been arrested. Some 204 inmates are still missing, Narsingdi district jail superintendent Md Shameem Iqbal Khan said.

The Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur is one the prisons where the inmates staged demonstrations as the news regarding the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government spread in the prisons across the country. The inmates started the demonstration at the Kashimpur prison on 6 August. At one point, 203 prisoners escaped. Of them, 84 were either death row convicts or sentenced to death. As of Saturday, 200 inmates were yet to return.

Kashimpur High Security Prison super Abdullah Al Mamun, told Prothom Alo they had learned that three of the absconding prisoners were arrested. Two of them have been handed over to the prison authorities after completing the legal processes. Cases have been launched against them over the incident.

Meanwhile in Satkhira, several hundred people climbed over the boundary wall of the district prison and entered the prison compound. Later, they broke open the main gate and lock of the prison cells and freed some 596 inmates.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, jail superintendent Mohammad Enayetullah said, “So far 529 prisoners have surrendered or have been arrested. Some 67 inmates, including two women, are still missing.”

On the same day, miscreants broke open the main gate of the Sherpur district jail. They vandalised and looted the prison before setting fire to it.

Sherpur Jail Super Md Humayun Kabir said on Saturday some 91 prisoners had surrendered as of Saturday and 15 have been arrested. Still 412 prisoners are absconding.