Oman lifts visa restrictions for Bangladeshis in 10 categories
Oman has announced withdrawal of temporary visa restrictions for Bangladeshi nationals under some 10 categories.
Thanks to the decision, the West Asian nation will now grant official visas, family visas, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, accountants, investors, high- income tourists and visitor visas for Bangladeshi nationals living in the GCC countries.
Mir Akram Uddin Ahammad, director (public relations) of the foreign minister’s office, made the disclosure through a press release on Wednesday.
The release said the embassy of Oman in Dhaka, in its self- explanatory note, stated that the concerned authority has withdrawn the temporary visa restrictions imposed on Bangladeshi nationals.
And the exempted visa categories include all official visa, family visa, engineers, doctors, nurses, teacher, accountants, investors, high- income tourists and visitors visa for Bangladeshi nationals living in the GCC countries.
The note mentioned that from now on, the local embassy will receive and process all applications and related documents in these categories in coordination with the Oman police.
It also assured that concerned authorities in both Oman and Bangladesh are working towards lifting the ban on 'work visa' which is in progress.
The Oman police in a bid to review their overall migration policy in October 2023 imposed a temporary ban on all categories of visa except for official purposes from Bangladesh.