Oman lifts visa restrictions for Bangladeshis in 10 categories

The note mentioned that from now on, the local embassy will receive and process all applications and related documents in these categories in coordination with the Oman police.

It also assured that concerned authorities in both Oman and Bangladesh are working towards lifting the ban on 'work visa' which is in progress.

The Oman police in a bid to review their overall migration policy in October 2023 imposed a temporary ban on all categories of visa except for official purposes from Bangladesh.