Airport Armed Police launch special drive to prevent smuggling during Eid

The market value of the seized goods is around Tk 15 million, he said.

The goods were seized from Ismail Hossain, Zaker Ullah, Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Forkan, Abdullah Al Faruk, Jahidul Islam Nayan, Mohammad Hossain, Helal Uddin, Abu Sufian, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Ayat Ullah and Md Amran Hossain. They returned home from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Oman, according to the Airport Armed Police.