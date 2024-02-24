US deputy asst secy holds meeting with BNP leaders

Afreen Akhter, a deputy assistant secretary in the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, held a meeting with Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan area on Saturday.

US Ambassador Peter Haas and some other US officials were also present at the meeting, while Mirza Fakhrul Islam was accompanied by his party’s standing committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obayed.