Press Council nowhere in ensuring press freedom

The Bangladesh Press Council was formed to protect the freedom of the press and promote the quality of newspapers and news organisations.

The press council act also mentioned the same objectives of the institution. But this government body has never been seen to play any role in protecting the freedom of the press.

Instead, they have proposed amending their laws in a way that journalists see as an attempt to curb press freedom.

Bangladesh Press Council is a quasi-judicial institution. Aggrieved person or organisation can complain to the Bangladesh Press Council against the editor and reporter of the newspaper concerned for publishing any news contrary to the ethics of the newspaper.

The institute is empowered by law to adjudicate such complaints. The press council can warn and reprimand the editor and reporter concerned.

But in reality, a few complaints are submitted to the press council. According to sources, six cases were filed in the press council in 2023.

The Press Council does not perform these two key tasks that much. But the government has to fund more than Tk 20 million annually for this institution.

In October, 2021, justice Nizamul Haque Nasim was appointed chairman of the press council for three years. His contract was canceled on 9 September after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. No new chairman has been appointed so far.

However, the press council has been stalled since December 2023 as the post of other members of the council are vacant since then.