US condemns violence against workers in Bangladesh

The United States has condemned the recent violence against workers in Bangladesh who were protesting for a minimum wage increase and expressed concern over the criminalisation of legitimate worker and trade union activities.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Mathew Millar, spokesperson for the US state department, also mourned the recent deaths of two workers and expressed condolence to their families and greater labour communities.

“We were saddened by the reported killing by police last week of Rasel Howlader, a 26-year-old factory worker and union member from Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation. Additionally, we mourn the loss of Imran Hossain, a 32-year-old worker who died in a fire set by protestors inside a Dhaka factory. We extend our condolences to their families and the greater labor communities,” read the statement.