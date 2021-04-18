Tajuddin’s journey during 1971 (1)

751 Satmasjid Road, Dhanmandi residential area.

It was preplanned that I would reach Narayanganj before 11:00pm and start for the certain destination. But I couldn’t. Meanwhile, the woven bag with my necessary belongings went missing. A sheer excitement was jerking me. At once I burst out, saying, wasting long time by sitting idle in the house with zero life security is certainly indicating the last day of my life.

That time Abdul Aziz Bagmar, an active member and supporter of Awami League, also our tenant at the 1st floor, appeared and said, “We will defeat the military force.”

I replied, that might be the next step. For now on, a strong resistance to the military would be a good lesson for them.

Burdened with random thoughts, excitedly I denied going anywhere. But it was only my expression, not my decision. I had already made my mind that I have to step out of house to encounter the great misery of the Bengali nation and Bangladesh.