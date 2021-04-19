Tajuddin’s journey during 1971 (Part-2)

We were still eating when we heard the news that Pakistani troops were advancing through Kamarkhali and so we resumed our journey. On the way, we met Rajbari sub-divisional officer Shah Mohammad Farid. He informed us that the border was still free. We kept proceeding by rickshaw. At on point we found the approach way closed. The freedom loving engali people and Awami League activists had barricaded the road by felling large trees. Thus we arrived in Kamarkhali on foot.

The river Madhumati blocked our way. It was raining. The weather turned tough, with an overcast sky. There were lots of people waiting on the shore for a ferry. But all the boatmen were reluctant to ferry us. There was an old boatman there whose house was on the opposite bank of the river. We somehow persuaded him. We resumed walking after crossing the Madhumati. At half past 2 in the night, we reached Magura. Then we came up to a canal. Some Awami League volunteers were found guarding the canal. A ferry was there for two passengers per trip. The volunteers were scanning every passenger. An Awami League activist Waheed Miah recognised me. When I crossed the canal, it was 3 o’clock at night. I went to Sohrab Hossain’s house by rickshaw. He was not at home. His nephew Babu took us to Sohrab Hossain on the opposite bank of the river. My presence surprised as well as encouraged Sohrab Hossain.