Take lessons from Bangabandhu: President Hamid to politicians

President M Abdul Hamid on 17 March urged politicians to take lessons from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ideals and devote them selflessly in serving the country.

He made his call while addressing the inauguration of the 10-day celebrations of Father of the Nation’s birth centenary and golden jubilee celebrations of 1971 Independence, BSS reports.

“Since his school life, Bangabandhu worked for the people’s welfare, caring little about his personal gain and family,” Hamid said at the function held at the National Parade Ground.

He stressed for reviewing the political changes in the past 50 years.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also Bangabandhu’s elder daughter, presided over the function with visiting Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his spouse Fazna Ahmed joining it as guests of honour.