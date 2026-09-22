Health directorate showing lower number of dengue cases

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is underreporting the number of dengue patients. An analysis of the data shows that it reported 61 per cent fewer patients at four hospitals in the capital on Monday.

Two Prothom Alo correspondents visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on Monday to collect data on dengue patients.

They found that the DGHS Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room’s press release reported fewer patients admitted to each of these institutions than the actual figures.