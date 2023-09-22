ADB approves $100m loan to three universities in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a $100 million loan to improve computer science, software engineering and information technology (IT) programmes in three universities in Bangladesh, UNB reports.

ADB Social Sector Economist Ryotaro Hayashi said that uplifting software engineering programme in higher education is the needs of time to accelerate fourth industrial revolution technology adoption and realize the vision of Digital Bangladesh.

“This project will help develop more competent and technology-savvy graduates and entrepreneurs who can help propel the country’s IT industry.”