Coast guard members Wednesday detained 31 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in Bangladesh's territorial waters. Two fishing boats were seized too, reports UNB.

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, media officer of coast guard, said they found the Indian boats illegally fishing in Bangladeshi waters, 77 nautical miles west of the international maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal.

Coast guard vessel Mansur Ali conducted the operation and the detainees were handed over to Mongla police station Thursday, Munif said.