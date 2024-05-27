10 people died, over 150,000 houses damaged: State minister

A total of 9,424 shelters have been opened in the coastal districts of the country and over 800,000 people took shelter there, he said.

Besides, 52,146 domestic animals were also housed there.

He also claimed that no major damage had occurred due to massive preparation taken by the ministry following the directives of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,471 medical teams were formed to provide treatment to the people in the cyclone-hit areas and of them, 1,400 remain active.