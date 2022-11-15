Bangladesh abstains from voting on UN resolution against Russia

Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya presented the resolution and insisted that Russia must be held accountable for its violations of international law.
“Seventy-seven years ago, the Soviet Union demanded and received reparations, calling it a moral right of a country that has suffered war and occupation,” he said.
“Today, Russia, who claims to be the successor of the 20th century’s tyranny, is doing everything it can to avoid paying the price for its own war and occupation, trying to escape accountability for the crimes it is committing,” he added, seeking support from the member states in favour of the resolution.
Apart from Bangladesh, countries that abstained from voting include India, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Israel, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Countries that voted against the resolution included China, Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Russia and Syria.